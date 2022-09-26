CPC and PUCSL at war over quality of crude oil

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) is at war with the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) over the quality of crude oil.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake had alleged that the CPC had imported the wrong type of crude oil which could not be used to generate electricity.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, however, dismissed the claims.

“CPC will respond legally to Chairman, PUCSL on the accusations on the quality of crude oil,” he said.

He said the CPC has adequate stocks of diesel and fuel oil and that the extended power cuts was requested by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) due to a breakdown at Lakshapana, insufficient funds at the CEB for diesel and fuel oil and hydro management.

“Furnace oil and diesel fuel is used at a minimum to reduce the cost of power generation by the CEB. Furnace oil and diesel will be made available by the CPC for power generation on the requirements of the CEB,” he said.

The Minister also said that the remaining cargo from the coal tender issued last year has been advanced to fulfill the immediate requirement of the Norochcholai coal power plant.

Accordingly, he said the advance payment for the 1st cargo was completed today and a long term tender and a spot tender will be advertised this week for the full requirement. (Colombo Gazette)