Court orders not to proceed with case on RW over Easter attacks

The Supreme Court has ordered not to proceed with the case against President Ranil Wickremesinghe over the Easter Sunday attacks.

The order was given on the basis that Wickremesinghe is the current President.

He was the Prime Minister at the time the Easter Sunday attacks took place.

The Supreme Court noted that under Article 35(1) of the Constitution the President is entitled to immunity.

The President had been named as a respondent in the Fundamental Rights petitions filed against the state for its failure to prevent the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on 21 April 2019 despite having prior knowledge.

Fundamental rights petitions were filed against former President Maithripala Sirisena, then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the then Cabinet of Ministers, former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, former IGP Pujith Jayasundara and others.

In July, former President Maithripala Sirisena had informed the seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court that he opposes removing Wickremesinghe from accountability under the immunity granted by the Constitution to a current head of the state. (Colombo Gazette)