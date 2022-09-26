Acting Ministers appointed to oversee several ministries

Acting Ministers have been appointed to oversee several ministries in the absence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The President left today on an official tour to Japan and the Philippines.

Accordingly, State Minister Premitha Bandara has been appointed as the Acting Defence Minister, State Minister Shehan Semasinghe as the Acting Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, State Minister Dilum Amunugama as the Acting Minister of Investment Promotion, State Minister Kanaka Herath as the Acting Minister of Technology and State Minister Anupa Pasqual has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment.

The President is scheduled to return to the island upon completion of his official tour on the 30th of September.

Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President Sagala Ratnayake, Director of International Affairs Dinuk Colomboge, Director of Media Shanuka Karunaratne, Director of Sustainable Development Randula Abeyweera and Private Secretary to the President Sandra Perera will accompany the President on his official tour. The Treasury Secretary will join the President on his visit to the Philippines but Dinuk Colomboge and Randula Abeyweera will not join the President on his official visit to the Philippines. (Colombo Gazette)