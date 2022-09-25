India tells world of support given to Sri Lanka

India made note of the support it has given to Sri Lanka, while addressing the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar told the UNGA at its 77th Session that India has extended credits of 3.8 billion dollars to Sri Lanka for fuel, essential commodities and trade settlement.

While the global attention has been on Ukraine, Jaishankar said that India has also had to contend with other challenges, especially in its own neighbourhood.

“Some of them may be aggravated by the Covid pandemic and ongoing conflicts; but they speak too of a deeper malaise. The accumulation of debt in fragile economies is of particular concern. We believe that in such times, the international community must rise above narrow national agendas. India, for its part, is taking exceptional measures in exceptional times,” he said.

Jaishankar said that whether it is disaster response or humanitarian assistance, India has stood strong, contributing particularly to those nearest to them.

He also said that India remains deeply committed to fighting climate change under the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) and the Paris Agreement.

The External Affairs Minister also said that as the Chair of the Counter Terrorism Committee this year, India would be hosting its special meeting in Mumbai and New Delhi. He invited all member states to participate in it. (Colombo Gazette)