The Overseas School of Colombo triumphs with Silver at the 36th Annual ARC Awards in New York

The Overseas School of Colombo celebrates a global accolade as the first Sri Lankan educational institution to holistically cover the broader spectrum of the academic sphere to ever win an ARC Award.

OSC attained the Silver Award at the 36th Annual ARC Awards (headquartered in New York) for OSC’s 2020/21 Annual Report, themed ‘Our A-Team Brings Its A-Game to School’, competing under the ‘Non-Profit Organization’ category.

The prestigious ARC Awards is renowned as the “Oscars of Annual Reports”, recognizing the highest benchmarks in the annual report industry. The international award attracts hundreds of entries each year, from over 80 countries across the globe. Organized by MerComm Inc., the world’s only independent awards organization dedicated to the communications industry, the ARC Awards was introduced in 1987 to honour overall excellence in annual reports.

Some of the contenders at this year’s awards included top global corporates/brands such as Boeing, Abbott, Bank of America, PETRONAS, Walmart, BMW Group, Axiata, Olympus and the Alibaba Group, etc.

The Head of School; Dr. Michelle Kleiss shared her thoughts on this milestone: “I am super proud of OSC’s Annual Report, and the recognition we received from the ARC Awards. Our aim with our school’s Annual Report has always been to share the story of our school in a transparent way that communicates what we most believe in and what we highly value across our community.”

Founded in 1957, OSC is the oldest international school in Sri Lanka, and is notably the only IB World School in the country. An institution that espouses its mission, vision and values, instilling excellence in holistic education comprising of learning, sports, music, theatre, social skills enhancement and networking, art and more.

OSC has successfully carved a unique multi-culturally rich ecosystem that includes its students, parents, and faculty, all interwoven into its community fabric that embodies its very motto “Unity in Diversity”, into its ethos.

OSC clinching Silver was thanks to a heroic collaborative effort made by its “A” Team comprising of students, parents, and faculty. It is this same united community that stood through many tests and trials, enduring challenges posed by the pandemic when it first swept across the globe.

The school adapted to the new road ahead dealing with the drastic changes and colossal shifts of the educational climate brought on by the disruptions rendered by COVID-19, and the many hurdles in its wake.

With the spirit of cooperation shared by every individual who is a part of the ecosystem – the school was inspired to conceive an Annual Report that is memorable, sincere, honest and full of pride and integrity.

“As Sri Lanka’s premier international school, we pride ourselves in not just being the first, but also being the best at what we do” said Jehan de Silva; who heads the school’s branding, marketing and communications function. He added “We are truly honoured and incredibly proud of our success at the ARCs – thanks to our team that we cherish over and above all else – making it a first for a Sri Lankan educational institution, an accolade that will surely resonate and inspire future generations.”