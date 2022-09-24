Sri Lanka assures China will continue excellent cooperation

Sri Lanka has assured China it will continue the excellent cooperation between both countries.

The assurance was given when Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry called on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the UN.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“Both sides affirmed their commitment to the longstanding friendship and pledged to continue the excellent cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fora,” the Sri Lanka mission at the UN said.

Sri Lanka’s relationship with China had taken a hit following an issue over a shipment of fertilizer and over a “spy ship” which docked at the Hambantota Port.

The fertilizer from China was rejected over claims that it was contaminated, a claim China had dismissed.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka delayed giving approval to the Chinese “spy ship” to dock at the Hambantota Port following concerns raised by India. (Colombo Gazette)