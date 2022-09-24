Police fire tear gas and water on protest in Maradana

The Police fired tear gas and water cannons on a protest in Maradana this afternoon.

The protest was led by the Socialist Youth Union (SYU) and was staged against the Government.

The protesters staged a walk from Lipton Circus but were blocked at Deans Road by the Police.

The Police fired tear gas and water cannons on the protesters and gave chase and arrested some of them.

The National Organiser of the Socialist Youth Union (SYU) Eranga Gunasekera and a journalist were among those arrested.

Several protesters entered the Viharamahadevi Park and sought refuge.

The Viharamahadevi Park was recently announced as an alternative site to stage protests. The Police withdrew after the protesters entered the park. (Colombo Gazette)

Post Views: 257

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.