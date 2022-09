An individual died following a shooting incident in Ahungalla last night, the Police said.

The Police said that another person sustained injuries in the incident.

Unidentified gunmen had opened fire on the two individuals at Bogahapitiya in Ahungalla.

Both were admitted to hospital with injuries and one person succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The victim is said to be a 29-year-old resident of Ahungalla.

Investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)