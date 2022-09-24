Australian navy says it’s undaunted by China shadowing warships in South China Sea

The Chinese navy’s “unusual behaviour” in shadowing Australian warships in the South China Sea had not deterred operations in the contested waters, Australia’s navy chief said.
Vice Admiral Mark Hammond said the “odd” Chinese tactics had not escalated in recent years, which left him “reasonably comfortable” that Australian crews were safe.
Hammond was speaking to reporters ahead of a multination naval drill Exercise Kakadu starting from the northern Australian port of Darwin on Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. (Associated Press)