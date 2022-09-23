Sri Lanka to sign deal with Maldives on criminal matters

Sri Lanka is to sign an agreement with the Maldives related to criminal matters.

The Cabinet approved a proposal furnished by the Minister of Justice, Prison Activities and Constitutional Reforms to enter into a agreement in relation to mutual legal assistance with regard to the criminal matters between Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

The agreement will enable both countries to avoid constrains confronted while carrying out combined investigations, the Government Information Department said.

The Government said the deal will also help develop mutual relationships between the two countries. (Colombo Gazette)