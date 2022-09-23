Ranil says spending half a day with Borris and Liz exhausting

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says anyone spending half a day with outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and new PM Liz Truss will be exhausted.

He said that the late Queen Elizabeth II looked exhausted after meeting Johnson and Liz Truss two days before she passed away.

“Anyway, anyone who spends half a day with outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss would have been exhausted. So that was nothing special,” the President said.

The President expressed these views while speaking during the vote of condolence on Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament today.

President Wickremesinghe attended the funeral of the Queen in the UK earlier this week. (Colombo Gazette)