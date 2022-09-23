Petition challenging Mudalige’s detention to be heard next month

A petition challenging the detention of activist and student union leader Wasantha Mudalige is to be heard next month.

The Supreme Court has decided to hear the case into the detention of Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), on 18th October.

Attorney-at-Law Ravihara Pinnaduwage filed the petition challenging the detention order on Mudalige and two others.

Mudalige was arrested following a protest staged in Colombo.

The Criminal Investigations Department and the Terrorism Investigations Division are conducting investigations on the three detainees over possible links to an anti-government conspiracy.

The Ministry of Defence had approved a 90-day Detention Order (DO) on the three detainees. (Colombo Gazette)