Overseas travel by Ministers to be restricted

A decision has been taken to restrict overseas travel by Cabinet Ministers and State Ministers.

President Ranil Wickremasinghe had submitted a proposal to the Cabinet to limit overseas visits by Cabinet Ministers and State Ministers to only essential events.

The President proposed that such visits be limited only to the most essential official or a group consisting of a few essential persons for the management of the respective visit.

The proposal was made with the aim of reducing state expenditure considering the economic crisis Sri Lanka is currently facing.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the proposal made by the President. (Colombo Gazette)