MPs nominated to National Council

A number of Members of Parliament have been nominated to the National Council which was established on a proposal made by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The National Council consists of the Speaker as the Chair, the Prime Minister, Leader of the House of Parliament, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, the Chief Government Whip, the Chief Opposition Whip and not more than thirty-five (35) Members of Parliament.

The MPs nominated for the National Council are Douglas Devananda, Naseer Ahamed, Tiran Alles, Sisira Jayakody, Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan, Johnston Fernando, Rauff Hakeem, Hon. ( Mrs.) Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, Wajira Abeywardana, A. L. M. Athaullah , (Prof.) Tissa Vitarana, Rishad Bathiudeen, Wimal Weerawansa, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Palani Thigambaram, Mano Ganesan, Udaya Gammanpila, Rohitha Abegunawardhana, Namal Rajapaksa, Jeevan Thondaman, G. G. Ponnambalam, (Ven.) Athuraliye Rathana Thero, Asanka Navarathna, Ali Sabri Raheem, C.V. Wigneswaran, Weerasumana Weerasinghe and Sagara Kariyawasam.

More MPs are scheduled to be nominated to the National Council in the near future.

The resolution proposed by the Prime Minister to constitute the National Council was passed in Parliament on 20.09.2022 without objections.

The National Council will formulate short, medium, and long-term national policies, agree on short-term and medium-term common minimum programs related to economic stabilization and also organize special meetings with the Cabinet, the National Council, the Chairperson of Special Committees and Youth Observers of Youth Organizations.

The National Council also has the power to summon reports from the Sectoral Oversight Committees, the Committee on Public Finance, the Committee on Public Accounts, the Committee on Public Enterprises and any committee that controls public finance. (Colombo Gazette)