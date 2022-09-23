Medical cannabis to be legalised for export, State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Sisira Jayakody said.

The State Minister has instructed the relevant officials to prepare the legal documents for this purpose.

He said that Sri Lanka can earn around USD 3 billion through the export of indigenous medicine.

The State Minister said that existing laws must be amended to create the suitable environment to export indigenous medicine.

The State Minister expressed these views at a discussion held at the Ministry of Health today.

Jayakody said that there is a huge demand globally for medical cannabis.

He said that discussions are being held with the Attorney General’s Department and others on legalising the export of medical cannabis. (Colombo Gazette)