High time situation of Uyghurs is discussed in UN Security Council: World Uyghur Congress

Munich [Germany], September 8 (ANI): In the wake of serious human rights violations against Uyghur minorities in China, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) said that it is about time that the situation of Uyghurs should be discussed at the UN security council and the human rights council.

The Vice-President of WUC called for strict actions and not just statements and reports amid the deteriorating situation of the Muslim minorities in China and the atrocities against them.

“I wish to see actions, not just statements, reports, ‘concerns’ only. The #Uyghur matter should be discussed at the UN security council and the human rights council.” – WUC Vice-President, wrote WUC on Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, the European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell welcomed a UN report on what it said was a “rigorous review” of evidence suggesting systemic abuse of Muslim minorities in China.

The report released by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that Uyghurs in the Chinese province of Xinjiang and other predominantly Muslim groups were routinely placed in reeducation camps where they were subjected to torture, rape, forced labour and abortion.

Notably, a group of 60 Uyghur organizations from 20 countries are calling for an immediate response to put an end to atrocities against Uyghurs, following the release of a report by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

A number of watchdogs have also come up with several reports with first-person accounts of affected minorities, which showed Beijing’s active involvement in the crime against humanity.

Several organisations have made global demands to boycott Chinese products as well as to announce a diplomatic boycott of events held by China.

Even in the face of mounting evidence, China refuses to deny all evidence and terms the claims as western propaganda. (ANI)