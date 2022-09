Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry met US President Joseph Biden at a dinner hosted on the occasion of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The dinner was hosted by the US President and First Lady Dr.Jill Biden.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry is in the US to address the UNGA at the 77th Session.

The Foreign Minister is scheduled to address the UNGA tomorrow (Saturday). (Colombo Gazette)