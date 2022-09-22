US assures Sri Lanka continued support

The United States (US) has assured Sri Lanka continued support as the country faces an economic crisis.

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland gave the assurance at a meeting with Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, who is currently in the US.

“The United States will continue to support Sri Lanka through its economic crisis, and we will work together to support a free and prosperous region,” Nuland tweeted.

The Sri Lanka mission to the UN said that both sides discussed a range of matters of bilateral importance and further US assistance to Sri Lanka.