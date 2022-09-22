Sri Lanka offers concessions to Indian flights willing to land in Jaffna

Sri Lanka is offering concessions to Indian flights willing to operate flights to the Jaffna airport.

Civil Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva told Parliament today that Indian airlines have not shown any interest in operating flights to Palaly.

He said that several discussions had been held with Indian airlines but the talks have not been fruitful.

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) requested the Minister in Parliament today to offer concessions to Indian airlines to land at Palaly in Jaffna.

Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said that the Government is willing to consider the request if even one Indian airline offers to operate flights to Jaffna.

“First you bring one plane and show,” the Minister said in response to the request made by the TNA.

He said that the Government has spent and refurbished the Palaly airport and is paying the salaries of the staff.

However, he said international airlines have yet to show interest in operating flights to the airport in Jaffna.

The Palaly airport was reopened as Jaffna International Airport on 11 November 2019, following the completion of the redevelopment project, with the support of India. However, its operational activities were suspended from 15 March 2020 again, as a result of the COVID–pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)