Rohini Kaviratne to head Parliamentary Caucus for Children

Member of Parliament Rohini Kaviratne has been elected as the new Chairperson of the Parliamentary Caucus for Children.

Kaviratne’s name was proposed by MP Udaya Gammanpila as the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Caucus for Children and seconded by MP Kins Nelson.

Member of Parliament Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle was appointed for the position of Co-Vice President of the Caucus. Her name was proposed by Member of Parliament Rohini Kaviratne and seconded by Kins Nelson.

The other member who was appointed as the co-vice president of the caucus was MP Velu Kumar. MP Kins Nelson proposed his name and MP Ashok Abeysinghe seconded.

The appointments were made when the Parliamentary Caucus for Children met for the first time for the Ninth Parliament in order to find solutions to the problems related to children in the country by contacting the relevant ministries and other institutions with the aim of creating a better tomorrow for the children of Sri Lanka.

Addressing the committee, MP Rohini Kaviratne said that the most affected by the economic crisis are the children of this country. Accordingly, she said that through this committee, steps are expected to be taken for the future of the children.

At the outset of the meeting, the secretary of the caucus, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament, Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera, stated that the Parliamentary Caucus for Children, which was started in the seventh parliament, was successfully implemented in the eighth parliament as well.

Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, who participated in the meeting, said that he hopes to support the Parliamentary Caucus for Children.

Member of Parliament Mayantha Dissanayake mentioned that proposals on the future activities of the caucus can be presented on the next meeting day.

Members of Parliament Chandima Veerakkodi, J.C. Alavatuwala, K. Sujith Sanjay Perera, Hesha Withanage, and W. H. M. Dharmasena were present. (Colombo Gazette)