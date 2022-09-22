PUCSL approves power cuts for 2 hours and 20 min

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts for 2 hours and 20 minutes.

This is despite the PUCSL earlier refusing to approve power cuts of more than 1 hour and 20 minutes.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that the decision to approve longer power cuts was taken considering the unavailability of the Old Laxapana Stage 1, lack of fuel at Westcoast and due to a sudden increase in demand for electricity.

Accordingly, the PUCSL has approved a request from the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to enforce power cuts of 2 hours and 20 minutes from the 23rd to the 25th of September.

The power will be cut for 1 hour during daytime and 1 hour and 20 minutes at night. (Colombo Gazette)