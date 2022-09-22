President tells Parliament no final deal yet with IMF

President Ranil Wickremesinghe informed Parliament today that a final agreement has not yet been reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The President told Parliament through Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena that discussions are still ongoing with the IMF.
He said that the while a staff level agreement has been reached, it has not yet been approved by the Executive Board of the IMF.
The President said that once an agreement is reached the Cabinet will be informed.
The Speaker said that he was informed that even the Cabinet has not been briefed about the discussions with the IMF.
Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said he was assured by the President that the opposition will be informed about the agreement with the IMF once the discussions with the IMF conclude.
The President gave the assurance through the Speaker after the opposition had yesterday demanded that the agreement reached with the IMF be tabled in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)
Sri Lanka has no hope, unless it makes a U turn from the useless system which is keeping the people happy on the basis of religion and language.
It must adopt a system that gives first preference to knowledge and hard work. It is still not too late to do the right thing. But the corrupt politicians will not do it.
The leaders must stop dancing according to Indians, Americans and Chinese. They must come up with the system that works. Then they should get help from the foreign powers to implement the right policies.