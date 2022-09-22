Petition to repeal PTA signed in Galle Face

A petition to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) was signed in Galle Face today.

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MPs M.A. Sumanthiran and Shanakiyan Rasamanickam are leading the campaign to seek support to repeal the PTA.

Several MPs, civil society and the public signed the petition at Galle Face today.

A tense situation also arose when the Police arrived at Galle Face and spoke to the TNA MPs.

The MPs assured the Police that there will not be any violence and that the signature campaign will be peaceful.

A few individuals began to hurl abuse at the Police by MP Sumanthiran intervened and demanded that the individuals remain silent. (Colombo Gazette)