Nishantha Ranatunga’s appointment as water board Chairman approved

Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said that the appointment of three secretaries to Ministries and an Ambassador was approved by the Committee on High Posts of Parliament.

Accordingly, the Committee on High Posts of the Parliament has approved the appointment of Rodney Manoranjan Perera as the new Sri Lankan Ambassador to Japan.

Furthermore, the appointments of B.L.A.J. Dharmakeerthi as the Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation, P.H.C. Rathnayake as the Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing and S. Hettiarachchi as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security were approved by the Committee on High Posts.

In addition, the committee also approved the appointment of L.H. Ranjith Sepala as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority, Athula Priyadarshana De Silva as the Chairman of Lanka Electricity Company (Private) Limited (LECO) and Nishantha Ranatunga as the Chairman of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board. (Colombo Gazette)