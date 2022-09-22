Military deployed again to maintain law and order

The military has been deployed again to maintain law and order, through a gazette notice issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
The gazette notice issued by the President calls out with effect from today (September 22, 2022) all the members of the Armed Forces for the maintenance of public order in the country.
The security forces had been deployed every month over the past several months to maintain law and order in the entire country.
Human rights lawyer Ambika Satkunanathan tweeted saying that the President has once again used Section 12 of the Public Security Ordinance to call out the armed forces to maintain public order.
She said the President has to only issue a gazette every month to declare the de-facto state of emergency. (Colombo Gazette)
I don’t see a future for Sri Lanka, because nobody seems to understand the issues. Its fundamental structure and beliefs are wrong. Sri Lanka’s foundation is wobbly, built to safeguard the corrupt politicians not the people. The system was created by the western powers to fool the people in the developing countries and control those people through corrupt politicians.
Sri Lanka has no hope, unless it makes a U turn from the useless system which is keeping the people happy on the basis of religion and language.
It must adopt a system that gives first preference to knowledge and hard work. It is still not too late to do the right thing. But the corrupt politicians will not do it.
The leaders must stop dancing according to Indians, Americans and Chinese. They must come up with the system that works. Then they should get help from the foreign powers to implement the right policies.