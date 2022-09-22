Chandima says the public know who the donkeys are

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Chandima Weerakkody says the public are well aware as to who the “donkeys” in Parliament are.

The MP said this in response to a statement made by Minister Prasanna Ranatunga in Parliament today.

Weerakkody said that the right of some SLPP MPs to speak in Parliament has been suppressed.

He said that there was a practice which was followed in the past but which is not followed anymore.

The MP said that the Parliament practice followed in the past ensured all MPs were given time to speak.

Ranatunga said that he never called any MP a donkey. (Colombo Gazette)