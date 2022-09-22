Americares donates more than $773,000 USD worth of medical supplies to Sri Lanka

Americares, one of the world’s leading nonprofit providers of donated medicine and medical supplies, has donated more than $773,000 USD worth of urgently needed medical supplies for the people of Sri Lanka.

The donation consists of essential medicines, including prenatal and lactation vitamins, chronic disease medications, intravascular catheters, syringes, and gloves that are urgently required from the Ministry of Health.

The donation was made consequent to a request made by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington D.C., under the purview of Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe.

As a result of facilitating this kind deed, an MOU was signed between the Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka and Americares enabling future donations to take place. A formal certificate handover ceremony took place at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington, D.C. to mark the momentous occasion, with Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe and Sadhana Rajamoorthi, Americares Deputy Medical Officer for Americares.

“This endeavor is in cooperation with the Ministry of Health Sri Lanka, and at a time that international aid and medicinal supplies are of importance to the island nation, the people of Sri Lanka and the Embassy of Sri Lanka convey their sincere appreciation and acknowledgement to Americares in their generous efforts and commitment to assist the nation,” a joint press release issued by the Embassy and Americares said.

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster.

Each year, the organization reaches 85 countries on average, including the United States, with life-changing health programs, medicine, medical supplies and emergency aid. Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Americares has provided more than $20 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States. (Colombo Gazette)