Wiley Sri Lanka employees indulge in beach cleanup activity

With the view of keeping our beautiful and pristine coastline immaculate, the volunteers at Wiley Sri Lanka came together with their family and friends on Saturday 17th September at the Mount Lavinia beach to clean up the shore and spread the message to many others.

This activity is part of a broader global volunteer event to clean up the communities’ employees at Wiley live and work in. September is World Cleanup Month in Wiley’s calendar, initiated by Wiley Green Group, which promotes environmentally sustainable practices in and outside of Wiley.

Sri Lanka’s coastal belt which stretches to around 1,700km is undoubtedly paramount to the country’s eco-system, also playing a crucial role in various industries such as tourism and fisheries. The coastal environment here is diverse in nature, from sandy beaches to lagoons, mangroves and sand dunes, and keeping it clean is important to its well-being.

The volunteers indulged in a half-day beach cleanup activity and gave out refreshments and gifts to everyone involved in this cause. Working at Wiley Sri Lanka also means that one gets to take up the initiative or get involved in various community activities that bring in joy and happiness in making the world a better place.

Some of the many benefits working at Wiley Sri Lanka include flexible working, employee resource groups and assistance programs, work from home setups and connectivity, free subscriptions to meditation and telemedicine apps, discounts for Wiley products, Covid-19 and crisis support, paid paternal leave, range of wellbeing activities, and access to tens of thousands of courses including premium learning platforms, and an in-house agile coach, among others.

Wiley Sri Lanka, subsidiary of Wiley, provides Product Engineering and Technology Operations to the Wiley’s vast products and services. As the largest Wiley Technology Center, it plays a pivotal role in the company’s overall strategy to help knowledge seekers learn new concepts, gain key skills, grow their careers, and share their discoveries with the world. Since its inception in 2019, Wiley Sri Lanka has grown to a 500 plus strong team in a short span of time, with a drive to continuously seek the next best talent for the various, diverse roles available here at Wiley Sri Lanka.

Wiley is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world’s knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world.