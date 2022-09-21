Thondaman launches scathing attack on plantation companies

Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) General Secretary Jeevan Thondaman launched a scathing attack on plantation companies today, accusing them of exploiting the workers.

Speaking in Parliament today, Thondaman noted that even the UN has accused the plantation companies of following modern slavery methods.

“All the companies should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

Thondaman said that the Regional Plantation Companies (RPC) have exploited the plantation workers to another level.

He said the plantation companies have “shamelessly” stated that they had built 39,000 houses for plantation workers.

The MP said that the houses were built using money given by the Sri Lankan Government.

He also said that trade union action has been launched against Maskeliya Plantations. (Colombo Gazette)