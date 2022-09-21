Sri Lanka facing shortage of some essential medicines

Sri Lanka is facing a shortage of some essential medicines, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said today.

He said that there are 383 essential medications in use in Sri Lanka.

The Minister said that of the 383 essential medications there is a shortage of around 90 medications.

However, he said the situation has not reached an incontrollable level.

Rambukwella said that steps are being taken to secure stocks for 3-6 months.

The Minister said that the stocks will be secured despite the challenges faced by the country.