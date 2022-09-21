PUCSL refuses to approve power cuts lasting over 2 hours

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has refused to approve daily power cuts lasting over 2 hours.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has sought approval for daily power cuts lasting 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Ratnayake said that the CEB had sought approval to enforce longer power cuts from tomorrow (Thursday).

However, he said the CEB has not justified the need for extended power cuts.

As a result the PUCSL has only approved daily power cuts lasting 1 hour and 20 minutes. (Colombo Gazette)