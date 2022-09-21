Harin refuses to comment on “princess” Diana’s proposal

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando today refused to comment on a proposal made by “princess” Diana Gamage.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Hesha Withanage questioned the Minister in Parliament today over the proposal made by State Minister of Tourism Diana Gamage.

Gamage had proposed illegalizing the export of cannabis to help Sri Lanka earn dollars.

Fernando responded to Withanage urging him to ask the question from Gamage.

“You must ask that question from princess Diana. Sorry from Minister Diana. I am sure she will give an appropriate response,” the Tourism Minister said.

Fernando also accused the opposition of making false allegations against him. (Colombo Gazette)