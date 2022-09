The Government has been accused of suppressing the voices of MPs in Parliament.

Rebel Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP and former Minister, Professor G.L Peiris said that the Government has not given 13 SLPP MPs time to speak in Parliament.

The 13 MPs gathered outside Parliament and spoke to reporters.

Peiris said that the suppression which was seen in the country has now shifted to Parliament.