ASUS expands footprint in southern Sri Lanka with the launch of it’s Exclusive Store in Matara

As a step towards strengthening the brand’s retail footprint across the country, ASUS Sri Lanka, Taiwanese tech giant announced the launch of an exclusive store in Matara. ASUS, collaborated with its partner Sell-X Computers to collectively work towards strengthening the brand’s retail footprint in southern Sri Lanka by officially unveiling the Exclusive Store (Pvt) Ltd.

The store will host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including ASUS flagship products such as VivoBook, ZenBook, Zenbook-Flip, desktops, and Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops. Located at the heart of the city, the new exclusive premium store is spread across 250sq. ft

Expressing his views on the launch, Leon Yu, – Regional Director of ASUS Sri Lanka stated, “We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our Exclusive Store in southern Sri Lanka in partnership with Sell-X Computers. It is a very important market for the brand, and we are excited to expand our presence in this country. Our latest store is testimony of our commitment to tech enthusiasts in the country. We want to provide consumers with the first-hand experience of our latest innovations.”

The store is located at No.155A, Anagarika Dharmapala Mawatha, Matara and aims to provide customers with an immersive shopping experience of the latest consumer technology products announced by ASUS. The store, sports innovative demo zones to deliver premium experience and service along with a captivating design that will resonate with the consumer.

ASUS is a multinational company known for the world’s best motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards and routers. Along with an expanding range of superior gaming, content-creation and AIoT solutions, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge design and innovations made to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt and joyful smart life for everyone. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS is driven to become the world’s most admired innovative leading technology enterprise. Inspired by the In Search of Incredible brand spirit, ASUS won more than 11 awards every day in 2019 and ranks as one of Forbes’ World’s Best Regarded Companies and Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.