Twelve more Sri Lankan refugees arrive in Rameswaram

As the financial situation in Sri Lanka remains uncertain, 12 more refugees from the island nation arrived in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu today (Tuesday).

The 12 were rescued by the Hovercraft of the Indian Coast Guard from the 4th islet in Dhanushkodi police station limits. Those arriving on Tuesday included 3 men, 3 women, and 6 children.

Dhanushkodi police told IANS that the 12 belong to three different families and have paid their lifetime savings for the fishing boat to drop them at the 4th islet.

They were taken to Rameswaram police station and after necessary medical checkups and proper verification of identities, all 12 were shifted to Mandapam refugee camp.