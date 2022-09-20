The Hague ‘people’s tribunal’ urges justice for Lasantha

By Easwaran Rutnam

A series of civil society-led hearings culminated in The Hague with justice being sought over the murder of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge as well as journalists in Mexico and Syria.

Lasantha’s daughter Ahimsa Wickrematunge tweeted saying the ‘People’s Tribunal’ at The Hague found the Government of Sri Lanka guilty of her father Lasantha Wickrematunge’s murder.

“The People’s tribunal has achieved justice for my father which the Government of Sri Lanka failed to do in 13 years,” she said.

Ahimsa Wickrematunge said that the judgement has given renewed strength and hope to her and she sees it not only as a victory for families like hers hoping for justice for their loved ones but a clear message that perpetrators of such crimes cannot evade justice.

Launched by a coalition of press freedom organizations in November last year, the “People’s Tribunal” heard evidence and analysis about the killing of journalists in Mexico, Sri Lanka and Syria.

While it has no legal powers to convict anyone, the tribunal aims to raise awareness, pressure governments, and gather evidence through what it calls its form of “grassroots justice.”

“My family express our undying debt and eternal gratitude to the People’s Tribunal, Free Press Unlimited, Committee to Protect Journalists. and Reporters Without Borders for their dedicated hard work and collaboration in bringing this project to life and to each and every person who contributed,” Ahimsa Wickrematunge said.

The tribunal’s leaders say Mexico, Sri Lanka, and Syria each failed to protect the lives of journalists — whose cases were examined in the hearings — and “demonstrated the lack of a wider will” to bring journalists’ killers to justice. (Colombo Gazette / Agencies)