Solar energy proposed to counter high electricity tariffs

Switching to solar energy has been proposed to address the issue on the current high electricity tariffs.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera told Parliament that Sri Lanka needs to look at solar energy as an option.

He made the proposal when concerns were raised in Parliament today over the high electricity tariffs.

The opposition particularly raised concerns over the impact high electricity tariffs were having on religious places of worship.

Wijesekera said that the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka approved the price hike.

However, he said the price hike was less than what was sought by the Ceylon Electricity Board. (Colombo Gazette)