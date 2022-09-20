President invites diaspora to invest in Sri Lanka

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has invited the diaspora to invest in Sri Lanka.

The President also said that a Diaspora Office Project will be established under the President’s Office and later shifted under the Foreign Ministry.

President Wickremesinghe who visited the United Kingdom to attend the funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II, met with the Sri Lankan Diaspora in Britain.

Sri Lankan businessmen, investors and professionals living in Britain attended the meeting organized by the Sri Lankan High Commission in Britain.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe explained the future plans of the new Government of Sri Lanka and invited the Sri Lankans living there to join the new investment opportunities created in Sri Lanka.

The President also commented on winning future challenges as a Commonwealth country under the leadership of the new King of Britain.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner in the UK Saroja Sirisena was also present at this meeting.

“The question of land in the North is the question which started off as missing persons and the reparation due to them. This must be got out of the way. Look at some of the basic issues of devolution. What is heartening is that seven Chief Ministers outside the North and East and the Leader of the Opposition gave a set of proposals in 2018 when we were revising the Constitution. Members, Chief Ministers from the North and East agreed with it, so we can go ahead with it. We are coming close; I think we can do it. More than that we should get together and fight bankruptcy so that we all become a prosperous nation,” the President said.

He said that 500,000 people of Sri Lankan origin identifying themselves as first or second generation live in the UK.

“People of Sri Lankan origin living overseas are called the Diaspora. We are working on a project called the Diaspora Office Project and the Foreign Ministry is working on it and it shall be under the President’s Office. But after some time it will come under the Foreign Ministry as it will take over international trade,” he said.

The President said that he wants the Diaspora Office Project to succeed and wants everyone to get involved. (Colombo Gazette)