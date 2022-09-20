India to continue to support Sri Lanka in all possible ways

India says it will continue to be supportive of Sri Lanka in all possible ways.

The High Commission of India in Colombo said that India will promote longterm investments in key economic sectors in Sri Lanka for its early economic recovery and growth.

A spokesperson issued the statement in response to media queries regarding reports that there will be no further financial support from India to Sri Lanka.

“We have seen the relevant media reports. We would like to emphasise that India has extended unprecedented bilateral assistance amounting close to USD 4 billion this year for ameliorating the difficulties faced by the people of Sri Lanka. India has also advocated to other bilateral and multilateral partners supporting Sri Lanka expeditiously in its current economic difficulties,” the High Commission said.

The spokesperson said that the High Commission has also noted the conclusion of a Staff Level Agreement between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Government of Sri Lanka.

“Its further approval within IMF is contingent upon, inter alia, on Sri Lanka’s debt sustainability. We continue to be supportive of Sri Lanka in all possible ways, in particular by promoting longterm investments from India in key economic sectors in Sri Lanka for its early economic recovery and growth,” the spokesperson said.

In addition India noted that its bilateral development cooperation projects in Sri Lanka, which cumulatively total about US$ 3.5 bn, are ongoing.

Sri Lankans also continue to avail of scholarships for higher education and skills training in premier Indian institutions.

The High Commission said that these aspects of the close and long-standing cooperation with Sri Lanka also contribute to the efforts for addressing Sri Lanka’s current economic difficulties. (Colombo Gazette)