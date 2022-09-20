Concerns raised on impact of costly sanitary napkins

Concerns were raised in Parliament today on the impact caused by the high cost of sanitary napkins.

MP Premnath Dolawatte raised concerns over reports that some girls were avoiding going to school as they could not afford sanitary napkins.

Opposition MP Rohini Kavirathna said that the high tax slapped on sanitary napkins had resulted in the high cost.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that his Ministry was having talks with the Trade Ministry and Education Ministry in an attempt to try resolve the issue.

Trade Minister Nalin Fernando said that his Ministry will hold a meeting to discuss the issue.

He said that he was hopeful a solution on the issue will be reached. (Colombo Gazette)