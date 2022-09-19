US seeks Sri Lanka’s support to ensure free and open Indo-Pacific

The United States (US) today noted the importance of Sri Lanka’s support to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, tweeted saying Sri Lanka’s leadership is essential to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Chung said that she met with the Director General of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Rear Admiral Anura Ekanayake today, to review shared priorities and opportunities for collaboration, including maritime security, environmental protection and combating smuggling.

The Ambassador also made her first official visit to the Southern Province today. (Colombo Gazette)