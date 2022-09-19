UN appeals for expertise and resources to help Sri Lanka

The United Nations (UN) today appealed for expertise and resources to help Sri Lanka navigate its economic crisis.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy said that it is imperative that international organizations combine expertise and resources to help SriLanka navigate its economic crisis.

She said she was honoured to join the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and others to discuss how together they can mitigate food insecurity and ensure no one is left behind.

Hanaa Singer-Hamdy said that Sri Lanka’s gains in healthcare, education and poverty alleviation are being threatened by the current crisis.

She said that Sri Lanka needs her friends to show solidarity to address shortages in food and medical supplies.

Hanaa Singer-Hamdy asserted that every USD will help save lives in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)