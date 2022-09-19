Sri Lanka Air Force to get aircraft equipment from US military

The Sri Lanka Air Force is set to receive aircraft loading and refuelling equipment from the Department of Defense in 2023 under the Building Partner Capacity Program.

To prepare the Sri Lanka Air Force on how to handle the equipment, a Mobile Training Team event was organized by the 36th Contingency Response Squadron at Montana Air National Guard Base last week.

A 15-member team from the Sri Lanka Air Force spent four days learning to operate the gear from airmen assigned to 120th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 120th Maintenance Squadron.

Procedures such as pallet buildup, refuel/defuel, and forklift operations were imparted to the Sri Lankans.

“We brought a mix of pilots, loadmasters, crew chiefs, fuel specialist, maintenance officers and logistics officers on this Mobile Training Team,” said Danushka Premadasa, Sri Lanka Air Force wing commander. “We got to see and use this equipment; it is going to help us effectively use this new equipment for our refueling and loading operations.”

This isn’t the first time Airmen from the 120th AW have worked alongside their Sri Lanka Air Force counterparts. Over the last year, the 120th AW and Sri Lanka Air Force have worked together several times as part of the State Partnership Program.

Through the SPP, the Montana National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements with Sri Lanka to support defense security goals while facilitating engagements spanning military, government, economic and social spheres.

This international partnership strengthens government relations while building a network of allies throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific Command.

“It was great to have the Sri Lanka Air Force members here again,” said Master Sgt. Mark Payton, 120th Logistics Readiness Squadron, aircraft fuels technician. “This is the second time I have worked with them, and it provides a great atmosphere of sharing knowledge while learning about each other’s cultures.” (Colombo Gazette)