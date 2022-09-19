Computer breakdown at Foreign Ministry resolved

The computer breakdown at the Foreign Ministry has been resolved and services will return to normal tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the computer system breakdown, experienced in the Attestation and Verification unit of the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Regional Offices has been resolved.

As a result, the Attestation and Verification service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Regional Offices in Jaffna, Trincomalee, Kandy, Kurunegala, and Matara will resume from 20 September, 2022 (tomorrow) onwards.

All other services of the Consular Division will also continue to be provided.

For further details the visiting service seekers have been told to contact;

· Consular Affairs Division, Colombo 01 0112338812/0112338843

· Regional Office, Jaffna 0212215970

· Regional Office, Trincomalee 0262223182

· Regional Office, Kandy 0812384410

· Regional Office, Kurunegala 0372225941

· Regional Office, Matara 0412226697

(Colombo Gazette)