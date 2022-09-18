Ali Sabry to brief UN General Assembly

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry is to address the UN General Assembly later this week.

The Minister is scheduled to leave for the US today to attend the 77th UN General Assembly which is being held from 13-26 September 2022.

The Foreign Minister is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on 24th September.

He is visiting the US just days after attending the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The Minister had briefed the Council on the steps being taken in Sri Lanka to address issues related to human rights.

Sri Lanka had been accused by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights of committing “economic crimes” , an allegation the Foreign Minister rejected. (Colombo Gazette)