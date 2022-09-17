Uber’s computer network hacked

It appeared that the hacker was later able to gain access to other internal systems, posting an explicit photo on an internal information page for employees.

Uber said it was in touch with authorities about the breach.

There has been no indication that Uber’s fleet of vehicles, its customers or payment data have been affected by the hack.

Uber pays a subscription fee to HackerOne, a bug bounty platform based in California. Bug bounty programs are used by a lot of big businesses – essentially they pay ethical hackers to identify bugs.

Sam Curry, one of the bug bounty hunters, communicated with the Uber hacker. “It seems like they’ve compromised a lot of stuff,” he said.

Curry said he spoke to several Uber employees, who said they were “working to lock down everything internally” to restrict the hacker’s access.