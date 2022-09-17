Seven Sri Lankans detained by Russian troops in Ukraine rescued

Seven Sri Lankans detained by Russian troops in Ukraine have been rescued.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Sri Lankans were rescued after the Kharkiv region was recaptured from Russia.

Russian troops had detained the Sri Lankan students in March.

“Torture chambers where civilians of occupied cities and towns were bullied and premises where people, even foreigners, were kept have been found, the Russian President was quoted as saying.

He said that the Sri Lankans were students of the Kupyansk Medical College.

They had been captured by Russian soldiers in march and were kept in a basement.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Sri Lankans are being provided with proper medical attention. (Colombo Gazette)