President leaves for England to attend Queen’s funeral

President Ranil Wickremesinghe left for England today (Saturday) to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The President is among a number of world leaders who will be attending the funeral.

US President Joe Biden will also be attending the funeral on Monday.

The State Funeral of The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September at 1100hrs BST.

The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall until the morning of the State Funeral.

On the morning of Monday 19th September, the Lying-in-State will end and the Coffin will be taken in Procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place.

Following the State Funeral, the Coffin will travel in Procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From Wellington Arch, the Coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel in Procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. A Committal Service will then take place in St George’s Chapel. (Colombo Gazette)