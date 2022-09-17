Never-ending protests in Pakistan create socio-economic unrest: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 7 (ANI): Pakistan has long been gripped by pervasive protests, a deepening economic crisis and socio-economic unrest, media reports said.

At a time when Pakistan is already going through a massive economic crisis there is a lingering issue of a frequent eruption of protests in the country. The demonstrations have laid bare the inefficient, divisive and autocratic policies of the state, according to Inside Over.

Inflation parameters are skyrocketing and at an all-time high. Pakistan is reaching out to International Monetary Fund (IMF) for help to tide over the troubled waters. Pakistan expects the IMF to resume the month-long stalled USD 6 billion bailout programme.

The political tensions are escalating amid country’s request to the Fund’s Board to augment the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from USD 6 billion to USD 7 billion. However, what remains in the risk area is the political situation which will make the financial stability fragile.

Supporters of Imran Khan are hitting streets at a time when the country is facing the brunt of an economy that remains in shambles. “The political uncertainties will persist with speculations on early elections,” said Junyu Tan, an economist at Natixis in Singapore.

“Pakistan’s government will need to deliver on its reform promises to set its debt and reserves on a sustainable path,” said Patrick Curran, a senior economist at London-based research firm Tellier.

Imran Khan has remained in controversy over the alleged violation of Section 144 in the federal capital. The Islamabad Police had filed the case against him and other PTI leaders for holding a rally in the federal capital on August 20 despite a ban.

Not too later, on August 22, a further ruckus was created as supporters of Imran Khan chanted slogans against the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “If Imran Khan is arrested …we will take over Islamabad with people’s power,” a former minister in his cabinet, Ali Amin Gandapur, threatened on Twitter, as some party leaders urged supporters to prepare for mass mobilisation, reported the media portal.

As if the political tensions were not enough, the month started with reports of violent ethnic clashes in Sindh. The protest and strikes were called by ethnic teams within the wake of the killing of 35-year-old Bilal Kaka in Hyderabad and a violent demonstration at Sohrab Goth that adopted the incident.

Pakistan’s various left-wing and left-leaning parties condemned the killing of Kaka and the following violence and attacks on Pashtun-owned hotels and businesses. Apart from financial turmoil at international level, local trading activities in KP are also getting hampered due to lawlessness.

On August 24, traders belonging to Bajaur district staged a protest demonstration against the worsening law and order situation and targeted killings by unknown assailants in the region.

Another grave issue is the enforced disappearances of Balochs. The disturbed province of Balochistan, is in middle of age-old protests against police and armed forces atrocities and enforced disappearances of local Baloch people.

Surprisingly, amidst the severe flood situation, engulfing the entire country, Baloch people are continuing with their protests. As reported on August 26, in the heavy rain in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, the protest sit-in of the families of Baloch missing persons continues in the sensitive red zone area as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across Balochistan.

The Baloch people have long been saying that the Pakistan army is directly involved in enforced disappearances, other human rights violations and ongoing military offensives in Balochistan. The protesting families expressed their anger by blaming the provincial government that was completely apathetic to them and their demands for consecutive 37 days of their protest but claiming that it was so concerned about them. In reality, they could never realise the pain of torture, mistreatment and agony that their loved ones were inflicted upon by Pakistani army in torture chambers.

Furthermore, the disputed area of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), also experienced protests. The recent move by Islamabad that seeks to transfer financial and legislative powers from the local government to the federal government of Pakistan, under 15th Constitution Amendment Bill, has created widespread protest in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

PoK citizens showed their anger over the repeated attempts by the Islamabad government to divest the region of its special power and take complete control over the administration. There is a powerful undercurrent of disgruntlement in the PoK region. (ANI)