London-based activist lambasts Imran Khan over new anti-Pakistani army stand, terms him “joker politician”

London [UK], September 8 (ANI): London-based rights activist Shaukat Ali Kashmiri raised concern over Pakistan’s socio-economic and political situation and lambasted former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for his close association with the Pakistani army earlier and termed him “joker politician” after his recent anti-Pakistani army stand.

“Sad story regarding Pakistan’s socio-economic and political situation. Two provinces revolted against the centre and some including Imran khan pressurised Army top brass to support him. What a wonderful country and joker politician,” tweeted Shaukat Ali Kashmiri.

Recently, Imran Khan in a public rally in Faisalabad criticized the coalition government for delaying the elections to appoint an army chief of its own.

Kashmiri made the above statement over the arrest of Dr Ammar Ali Jan, historian, activist and president of Haqooq-e-Khalq Party(HKP).

“Just want to remind one thing, Young Professor Dr @ammaralijan was arrested, blackmailed and fired from University during PTI govt. His wife @TabbySpence8 was defamed and harassed. I am sorry but I have no sympathy for these PTI trolls who once used to mouthpiece of military,” tweeted Asad Haider, a member of HKP.

Pakistan has long been gripped by pervasive protests, a deepening economic crisis and socio-economic unrest, media reports said.

At a time when Pakistan is already going through a massive economic crisis, there is a lingering issue of a frequent eruption of protests in the country. The demonstrations have laid bare the inefficient, divisive and autocratic policies of the state, according to Inside Over.

Inflation parameters are skyrocketing and at an all-time high. Pakistan is reaching out to International Monetary Fund (IMF) for help to tide over the troubled waters. Pakistan expects the IMF to resume the month-long stalled USD 6 billion bailout programme.

The political tensions are escalating amid the country’s request to the Fund’s Board to augment the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from USD 6 billion to USD 7 billion. However, what remains in the risk area is the political situation which will make the financial stability fragile.

Supporters of Imran Khan are hitting the streets at a time when the country is facing the brunt of an economy that remains in shambles. “The political uncertainties will persist with speculations on early elections,” said Junyu Tan, an economist at Natixis in Singapore.

“Pakistan’s government will need to deliver on its reform promises to set its debt and reserves on a sustainable path,” said Patrick Curran, a senior economist at London-based research firm Tellier.

Imran Khan has remained in controversy over the alleged violation of Section 144 in the federal capital. The Islamabad Police had filed the case against him and other PTI leaders for holding a rally in the federal capital on August 20 despite a ban.

Another grave issue is the enforced disappearances of Balochs. The disturbed province of Balochistan is in the middle of age-old protests against police and armed forces atrocities and enforced disappearances of local Baloch people.

Surprisingly, amidst the severe flood situation, engulfing the entire country, the Baloch people are continuing with their protests. As reported on August 26, in the heavy rain in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, the protest sit-in of the families of Baloch missing persons continues in the sensitive red zone area as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across Balochistan.

The Baloch people have long been saying that the Pakistan army is directly involved in enforced disappearances, other human rights violations and ongoing military offensives in Balochistan. The protesting families expressed their anger by blaming the provincial government which was completely apathetic to them and their demands for consecutive 37 days of their protest but claiming that it was so concerned about them. In reality, they could never realise the pain of torture, mistreatment and agony their loved ones were inflicted upon by the Pakistani army in torture chambers. (ANI)